Hawiian Elec (HE) Share Price Rose While Wellington Shields & Company Has Upped Position; Bourgeon Capital Management Increases Stake in Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR)

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 81,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 388,665 shares traded or 6.95% up from the average. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR) by 140.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 22,950 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $773,000, up from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp. (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 2.04M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Ltd Liability Company holds 128,873 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 9,808 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 28,799 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt has 7,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). 7,391 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Da Davidson And Co holds 8,076 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.02% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.01% stake. Art Advisors Lc holds 14,597 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1,621 are owned by Of Vermont. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 8,200 shares.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow surges more than 300 points after China hints it won’t retaliate for now in trade war – CNBC” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Lady Melania Trump rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow drops more than 100 points as bond-market recession indicator, trade worries worsen – CNBC” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $211.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,500 shares to 38,575 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Investments stated it has 15,500 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 166 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bankshares has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 130,824 shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Com holds 129 shares. Cap World Investors, a California-based fund reported 705,000 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 143,126 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 9,050 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 3,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 1,491 shares stake. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 653,900 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.01% or 4.86 million shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,808 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0% or 48,010 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.07% or 135,000 shares.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fluor rises after ISICO discloses 5.1% active stake – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fluor slammed by big Q2 loss; withdraws earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fluor Stock Is Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.