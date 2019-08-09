Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Trades at $26.60 After Triangle; Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Sellers Increased By 2.32% Their Shorts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) formed triangle with $28.73 target or 8.00% above today’s $26.60 share price. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) has $1.31B valuation. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 508,470 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Load Factor 85.2% Vs 84%; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 ASMS UP 4.0 PCT TO UP 7.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Average Fuel Cost $2.04 Per Gallo; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Rev $665.4M; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 79C; 30/05/2018 – Fareportal Continues to Lead the Travel Industry in Ancillary Attachment Capabilities in New Integration with Hawaiian Airlines; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM 12.93 CENTS VS 12.47 CENTS; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY RPMS 4.03 BLN, UP 6.1 PCT; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – MARCH TOTAL TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 8.6% ON AN INCREASE OF 6.7% IN CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES); 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ASMS 4.73 BLN VS 4.52 BLN

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) had an increase of 2.32% in short interest. CTB's SI was 5.58 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.32% from 5.45M shares previously. With 318,700 avg volume, 18 days are for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB)'s short sellers to cover CTB's short positions. The SI to Cooper Tire & Rubber Company's float is 11.49%. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 615,978 shares traded or 76.40% up from the average. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations divisions. It has a 18.03 P/E ratio. It makes and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

