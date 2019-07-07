Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Analysts See $1.02 EPS; National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Covered By 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report $1.02 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 29.17% from last quarter’s $1.44 EPS. HA’s profit would be $49.00M giving it 6.86 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 52.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 382,459 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 27.53% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY RPMS 4.03 BLN, UP 6.1 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Fareportal Continues to Lead the Travel Industry in Ancillary Attachment Capabilities in New Integration with Hawaiian Airlines; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ASMS UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0% & COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 0.5% TO UP 3.5%; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS MARCH 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 86.5%, UP 1.5 PTS; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ASMS 4.73 BLN VS 4.52 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Revenue Passenger Miles Up 7.1%; 06/03/2018 Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Average Fuel Cost $2.04 Per Gallo

Among 4 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 7 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Monday, April 15. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $35 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NOV in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) latest ratings:

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $29.0000 31.0000

15/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $40 New Target: $35 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $32 New Target: $28 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $33 Initiates Coverage On

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/01/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $35 Initiates Coverage On

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hawaiian Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The firm offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It has a 5.79 P/E ratio. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 22,551 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) or 3,810 shares. 952 are owned by Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Company reported 1,379 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) or 48,249 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P owns 1,580 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 1,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hl Financial Serv Ltd Co invested in 112,051 shares. First Personal Financial Services accumulated 225 shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc has 0.28% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Dupont Capital Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 26,681 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 116,905 shares. Victory Capital Management accumulated 7,973 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: AAL’s 737 MAX Grounding Update, HA’s Traffic Report & More – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “June 2019 Review and Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 1.29M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil-Field Service Stocks Got Crushed in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avista Files Annual Rate Adjustments in Idaho – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National Oilwell Inks Deal to Sell 20K BOP to Transocean – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Communications declares CAD 0.0985 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.47 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold National Oilwell Varco, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg invested in 0.01% or 29,495 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 119 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.06% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Axa holds 0% or 15,594 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 146,804 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sigma Inv Counselors, a Michigan-based fund reported 26,197 shares. Mountain Lake Mngmt Ltd Company holds 4.96% or 508,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 51,741 shares. 23.24 million are owned by First Eagle Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Korea Inv Corporation invested in 0.02% or 142,698 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) has 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 19,762 shares. 175 were reported by Seabridge Ltd Liability Co. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 1.28M shares. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 6,600 shares. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.