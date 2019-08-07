Hawaiian Holdings (HA) to pay $0.12 on Aug 30, 2019; Verition Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Rent A Ctr New (Call) (RCII) Holding

Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:HA) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Hawaiian Holdings Inc’s current price of $25.62 translates into 0.47% yield. Hawaiian Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 622,844 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS $2.84; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Traffic Up 6.9%; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Traffic Statistics; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Capacity Up 4.6%; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports February 2018 Traffic Statistics; 27/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Capacity Up 7.3%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Traffic Up 6.3% Vs. Year Ago

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased Rent A Ctr Inc New (Call) (RCII) stake by 81.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 363,000 shares as Rent A Ctr Inc New (Call) (RCII)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 80,700 shares with $1.68 million value, down from 443,700 last quarter. Rent A Ctr Inc New (Call) now has $1.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 1.24 million shares traded or 19.86% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It has a 5.73 P/E ratio. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

