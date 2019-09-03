Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Stock Declined While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; As Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Market Value Declined, Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 62,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 195,411 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 133,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 215,546 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees FY Capacity Up 5% to 8%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Operating Rev Per ASM Flat to Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $665.4 MLN VS $606.2 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Fareportal Continues to Lead the Travel Industry in Ancillary Attachment Capabilities in New Integration with Hawaiian Airlines; 12/03/2018 – HA SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 5.0%, SAW UP 3.0% TO UP 5.0%; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS MARCH 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 86.5%, UP 1.5 PTS; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Rev $682.6M; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports February 2018 Traffic Statistics; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 79C; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Load Factor Down 0.1 Point to 85.2%

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Hooker Furniture (HOFT) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 32,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.17% . The hedge fund held 40,913 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 73,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Hooker Furniture for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 38,444 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 53.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire; 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT); 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”; 19/03/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.06% or 3.26 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested in 270 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv owns 66 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 116,905 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 9,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 134,115 shares stake. Amer Int Group has 36,991 shares. Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.37M shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Globeflex Lp owns 35,510 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 38,541 shares. Leuthold Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) or 16,073 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & holds 48 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Arizona State Retirement Sys has 74,698 shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 200 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 30,590 shares to 105,463 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 997,363 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $441,595 activity. On Monday, June 17 TOMS PAUL B JR bought $100,150 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $14,435 were bought by Huckfeldt Paul A on Wednesday, April 24. Jacobsen Anne bought $9,855 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) on Thursday, June 20. WILLIAMSON HENRY G JR also bought $225,040 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) on Monday, April 22.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 32,993 shares to 52,477 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 178,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property (NYSE:SPG).