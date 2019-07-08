Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Lowered Its Holding by $745,862; Leucadia National Stake in Hess (HES) Boosted as Share Price Rose

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 28,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,162 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 39,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 308,999 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 27.53% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 CASM EX. AIRCRAFT FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 1 TO 4 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Rev $682.6M; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – FEB TOTAL TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 7.4 PERCENT ON AN INCREASE OF 4.9 PERCENT IN CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Load Factor 85.2% Vs 84%; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS – RAISED FORECAST FOR FY CASM EX. ITEMS, LOWERED FORECAST FOR ASMS DUE TO UNFORESEEN DELAYS IN DELIVERY OF A321NEOS; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.56; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $665.4 MLN VS $606.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 85.2% VS 84.0%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $665.4M, EST. $655.7M; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Load Factor Down 0.1 Point to 85.2%

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $62.26. About 1.48M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $23.66 million activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E. Goodell Timothy B. sold $296,156 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 5,172 shares valued at $276,185 was sold by RIELLY JOHN P. 218,220 shares valued at $12.10 million were sold by HESS JOHN B on Thursday, January 31. 17,843 shares were sold by Lynch Richard D., worth $964,278. Shares for $25,079 were bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 8,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.05% or 93,946 shares. Price Michael F accumulated 68,282 shares. Parkside Bancorp invested in 274 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Assetmark holds 1,076 shares. Stephens Ar reported 3,449 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.05% or 7,601 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 124 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 50,021 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.03% or 594,423 shares. Sei Invs Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 129,255 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 105,465 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc accumulated 76,643 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Bessemer Grp reported 94,817 shares stake.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 12,109 shares to 21,748 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 54,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,506 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 58,693 shares to 124,826 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 85,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

