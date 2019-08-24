Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Position Raised by Needham Investment Management Llc; Magna Intl (MGA) Shares Declined While Nexus Investment Management Raised Stake by $1.50 Million

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 31,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 346,033 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.85 million, up from 314,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 707,709 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 35.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 162,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 119,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 674,467 shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $665.4M, EST. $655.7M; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – FEB TOTAL TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 7.4 PERCENT ON AN INCREASE OF 4.9 PERCENT IN CAPACITY; 03/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS UPDATES EXPECTED METRICS ON NEW ACCOUNTING; 24/05/2018 – Qantas says has been given more time to clarify description of Chinese territories; 27/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Announces Webcast of Investor Presentation; 12/03/2018 – HA SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 5.0%, SAW UP 3.0% TO UP 5.0%; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Load Factor Increased 1.5 Points to 86.5% in March; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Invest Management Lc owns 162,200 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Clearbridge Investments Lc has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Riverhead Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% or 52,957 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group invested in 0% or 4.70 million shares. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 1,141 shares. Old Natl National Bank In accumulated 0.03% or 23,000 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.1% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 38,633 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 1,782 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co holds 0% or 55,500 shares. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 951,367 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.1% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 31,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,600 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).