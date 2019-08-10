Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE)

As Electric Utilities companies, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 41 1.68 N/A 1.81 24.74 Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.6% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0 0 0 0.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has a -25.68% downside potential and an average price target of $33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.9% and 0%. 0.2% are Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.92% 2.99% 8.76% 22.57% 30.19% 22.34% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.51% 0.55% 1.03% 1.21% 7.08% 5.05%

For the past year Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.