Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) and Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 41 1.66 N/A 1.81 24.74 Bloom Energy Corporation 12 0.68 N/A -2.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and Bloom Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.6% Bloom Energy Corporation 0.00% 49.2% -23.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and Bloom Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 3 0 0 1.00 Bloom Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has an average target price of $34.67, and a -21.76% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66% of Bloom Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of Bloom Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.92% 2.99% 8.76% 22.57% 30.19% 22.34% Bloom Energy Corporation -4.22% -16.47% -27.03% 13.46% -56.18% 4.71%

For the past year Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bloom Energy Corporation.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. beats Bloom Energy Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.