Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Touches $44.29 High on Jul, 5; Kohls (KSS) Shorts Up By 11.13%

Kohls Corporation (NYSE:KSS) had an increase of 11.13% in short interest. KSS’s SI was 26.14M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.13% from 23.52M shares previously. With 3.12M avg volume, 8 days are for Kohls Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s short sellers to cover KSS’s short positions. The SI to Kohls Corporation’s float is 15.98%. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 2.22 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell

The stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) reached all time high today, Jul, 5 and still has $48.28 target or 9.00% above today’s $44.29 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.83B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $48.28 PT is reached, the company will be worth $434.25M more. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 105,416 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.)

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.75 billion. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. It has a 10.06 P/E ratio. The firm also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com.

Among 8 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kohl’s had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 22. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Guggenheim. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Thursday, March 14 with “Sell” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of KSS in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. HE’s profit will be $46.84 million for 25.75 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. It has a 23.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Electric Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $32 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.