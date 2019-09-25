Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Reaches $45.57 52-Week High; Incyte (INCY) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) hit a new 52-week high and has $48.76 target or 7.00% above today’s $45.57 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.97B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $48.76 price target is reached, the company will be worth $347.62 million more. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 273,955 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Among 8 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Incyte has $11100 highest and $7500 lowest target. $91.13’s average target is 21.39% above currents $75.07 stock price. Incyte had 15 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of INCY in report on Thursday, September 5 to “Outperform” rating. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, September 5 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11100 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley reinitiated the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. See Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 1.19 million shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 17/04/2018 – In light of Incyte’s epacadostat debacle, NewLink scraps PhIII plans for its own IDO drug $NLNK @AmberTongPW; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – MEAN EGFR WAS DECREASED AT 24 WEEKS WITH DAPAGLIFLOZIN VS PLACEBO IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA OK FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR W/ TAGRISSO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Incyte Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INCY); 05/03/2018 Ruxolitinib Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – PANEL VOTES 5-10 AGAINST LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE APPROVAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold Incyte Corporation shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 453,289 shares. Pictet Asset reported 1.67 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.02% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.05% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 238,694 shares. Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.07% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.51% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Guggenheim Ltd Co accumulated 0.13% or 186,225 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia holds 376 shares. Macquarie Grp stated it has 62,500 shares. New York-based Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.75% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Gradient Invs Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 13,617 shares. Westpac Corp has invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.04% stake.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.15 billion. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. It has a 52.83 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Incyte Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INCY) 29% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, INCY – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Incyte commences late-stage study of ruxolitinib in blotchy skin disorder – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Incyte to Host Investor Conference Call from ESMO 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has 141,697 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Duncker Streett And Com owns 970 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Co stated it has 128,873 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) or 481,770 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Hm Payson invested in 464 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 405,949 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 51,473 shares. Valueact Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). 25,207 were reported by Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd. 6,300 were reported by Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Bennicas And owns 49,600 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 1,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.47M for 18.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Electric Industries has $3800 highest and $3700 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is -17.71% below currents $45.57 stock price. Hawaiian Electric Industries had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 9 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by UBS.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Lady Melania Trump rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “KTA Super Stores CEO Barry Taniguchi dies at 72 – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, Nike And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. It has a 24.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.