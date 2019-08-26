Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Forms $43.90 Double Top; Greenlight Capital Has Cut By $104.54 Million Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 23.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 2.83 million shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Greenlight Capital Inc holds 9.12 million shares with $338.31M value, down from 11.94M last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $51.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.83 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 06/04/2018 – S.Korea urges GM, union to reach wage deal swiftly; 27/04/2018 – New York Post: Yankees’ big tent prepared Angels GM for Ohtani circus; 27/03/2018 – S.Korea’s service sector growth expected as domestic consumption recovers; 15/03/2018 – GM to invest $100 million to upgrade facilities to build self-driving cars; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank Investment Values GM Cruise at $11.5B; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: GM, S.Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 bln; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 28/03/2018 – BARRA AFFIRMS GM WILL DEPLOY SELF-DRIVING CARS IN 2019; 13/04/2018 – JUST IN: GM cuts several hundred jobs at Ohio plant as car sales continue to slide; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA VICE FIN MIN: SEE GM KOREA FINDS IT DIFFICULT TO DISCLOSE INTERNAL INFORMATIONS ABOUT GLOBAL STRATEGIES

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) formed double top with $47.85 target or 9.00% above today’s $43.90 share price. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) has $4.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 291,441 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 47.89% above currents $36.06 stock price. General Motors had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.