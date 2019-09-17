Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) At $44.30 Forms Top; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Shorts Lowered By 3.83%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) had a decrease of 3.83% in short interest. DRNA’s SI was 4.76M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.83% from 4.94M shares previously. With 396,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s short sellers to cover DRNA’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 341,933 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) formed multiple top with $46.52 target or 5.00% above today’s $44.30 share price. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) has $4.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 255,818 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $979.60 million. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity. On Wednesday, May 29 Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors – LLC sold $20.00 million worth of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) or 1.60 million shares.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48M for 18.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Electric Industries has $3800 highest and $3700 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is -15.35% below currents $44.3 stock price. Hawaiian Electric Industries had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of HE in report on Friday, August 9 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 13 with “Sell”.

