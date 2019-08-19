Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 42 1.68 N/A 1.81 24.74 CMS Energy Corporation 56 2.51 N/A 2.10 27.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CMS Energy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than CMS Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.6% CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s current beta is 0.23 and it happens to be 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CMS Energy Corporation has a 0.14 beta which is 86.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and CMS Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 3 0 0 1.00 CMS Energy Corporation 0 5 0 2.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s downside potential is -22.46% at a $34.67 average price target. Competitively the average price target of CMS Energy Corporation is $57, which is potential -6.86% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that CMS Energy Corporation looks more robust than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and CMS Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.9% and 95.6%. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of CMS Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.92% 2.99% 8.76% 22.57% 30.19% 22.34% CMS Energy Corporation 0.36% 0.97% 5.89% 13.18% 22.21% 17.26%

For the past year Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CMS Energy Corporation.

Summary

CMS Energy Corporation beats on 12 of the 12 factors Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.