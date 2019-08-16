Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) to pay $0.32 on Sep 10, 2019; Union Bankshares (UNB) Sentiment Is 1.88

Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 15 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 8 cut down and sold holdings in Union Bankshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 695,680 shares, down from 702,109 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Union Bankshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 3.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (NYSE:HE) is expected to pay $0.32 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:HE) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc's current price of $44.43 translates into 0.72% yield. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc's dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 338,566 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company has market cap of $4.84 billion. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. It has a 23.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Among 3 analysts covering Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Electric Industries has $3800 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.67’s average target is -21.97% below currents $44.43 stock price. Hawaiian Electric Industries had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19. JP Morgan downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) on Friday, August 9 to “Underweight” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares, Inc. for 54,023 shares. Cardinal Capital Management owns 19,390 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trust Co Of Vermont has 0.11% invested in the company for 28,971 shares. The Vermont-based Community Financial Services Group Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Trust Co Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,392 shares.

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. The company has market cap of $122.23 million. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and NOW accounts. It has a 17.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; consumer loans; and municipal loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; real estate, municipal and consumer loans, as well as residential and construction real estate loans.

