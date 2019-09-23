Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Stock Value Rose While Chesapeake Asset Management Has Trimmed Position; Incyte (INCY) Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Lifted Holding

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 9,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 10,439 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 20,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 995,220 shares traded or 174.15% up from the average. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 16,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 47,697 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 30,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 1.44 million shares traded or 25.81% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE FAILS TO WIN PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY; 16/05/2018 – Genosco/Yuhan Announce Results from Phase 1/2 Study of YH25448, a 3rd-Generation EGFR-TKI, in Advanced NSCLC to be Presented at; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 19/04/2018 – New! FDA’s insider review raises serious safety issues as Eli Lilly’s quick comeback shot for baricitinib heads for expert showdown $LLY -3% $INCY -4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – SAFETY DATA OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT SUPPORTIVE OF 2 MG DOSE BUT NOT 4 MG DOSE; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Proshare Limited stated it has 10,051 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Ajo LP reported 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). 92,203 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Franklin Resources holds 0% or 35,469 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Llc invested in 0.05% or 4,428 shares. Amer Group Incorporated stated it has 212,827 shares. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,600 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 0.05% or 51,473 shares. 197,003 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Communication. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 44,083 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 19,203 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 195 shares.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.47 million for 18.31 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold INCY shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 24,026 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Dodge And Cox, California-based fund reported 4.21 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 238,694 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 9 shares. Capstone Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 1,417 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Marshall Wace Llp owns 27,579 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,760 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 46,244 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Cap Sarl has invested 0.35% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.09% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 7.65 million shares. 3,029 are owned by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc.