Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Stock Price Rose While Valueact Holdings LP Has Cut Stake; Parkwood Has Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $4.58 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 25,521 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1212.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 17,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 18,646 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 1,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $286.04. About 334,776 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Rech Mgmt Communications invested in 2.88% or 37,926 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii owns 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,524 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 140,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton reported 0.87% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wespac Advsr Limited Co owns 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,463 shares. Axiom Lc De has 3.27% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 399,206 shares. Global Thematic Prns Lc invested in 1.13% or 91,028 shares. 215 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Company. Pinnacle Assocs invested in 0.23% or 37,677 shares. Renaissance Group holds 105,520 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,075 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 3.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Putnam Fl Co reported 16,350 shares. First Mercantile Tru Comm owns 5,064 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 27,162 shares to 155,875 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Marke (VWO) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,348 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stephens Turns Bullish On Adobe: 3 Reasons Why – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA and Microsoft Collaborate on Minecraft’s Ray Tracing – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 342,776 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd has 1.17 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 38,900 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Gamco Investors Et Al owns 10,108 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Guggenheim Ltd has 77,582 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 286,001 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 69,609 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 19,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 42,800 shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 0.04% or 7,680 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 52,969 shares.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Timesfreepress.com which released: “CBL Properties to take steps to keep stock listed on New York Stock Exchange – Chattanooga Times Free Press” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Share Stocks To Buy On Fed Uncertainty – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Nomura On Semiconductors: Analyst Eyes Data Center, PC Trends – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Leadership Changes At Shipyards – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.