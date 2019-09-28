Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Shares Rose While Valueact Holdings LP Has Trimmed by $10.75 Million Its Position; Sanofi (SNY) Shareholder King Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Declined

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 78.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 5,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.85M shares traded or 22.81% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 17/04/2018 – Advent International enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire Zentiva, Sanofi’s European generics business; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 30/05/2018 – SANOFI TO CLOSE 2 DUTCH SITES, MOVE WORKERS TO AMSTERDAM: FD; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI, ABLYNX REPORT SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF INITIAL TENDER; 29/05/2018 – Sanofi and Ping An Form Strategic Partnership to Actively Support “Healthy China 2030”; 22/05/2018 – Sanofi FDA to Review Zynquista(TM) (sotagliflozin) as Potential Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI’S SQUEEZE-OUT OFFER FOR ABLYNX RUNS MAY 22 – JUNE 12; 28/05/2018 – Sanofi CEO Seeks `Bolt-on’ Acquisitions to Spur Sagging Growth; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sanofi may seek U.S. approval for Dengvaxia despite Philippines outrage

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.20 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 232,019 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 20,010 shares. 2,428 were reported by Fifth Third State Bank. Amer Registered Advisor owns 0.19% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 7,700 shares. Oakworth Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Shelton Mgmt, California-based fund reported 7,391 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 19,013 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ironwood Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 228 shares. Bennicas & Associates reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Ent Financial Services accumulated 0% or 122 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 68,722 shares. 24,017 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Hawaii. Smithfield Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 90 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 4,428 shares. 63,392 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communication Limited.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48M for 18.61 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.83B for 10.23 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.