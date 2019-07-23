Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Shareholder Valueact Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Metlife (MET) Share Value Rose, Holder Hgk Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 172,421 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 9,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,341 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 183,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 2.03M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 56,055 shares to 63,548 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) by 188,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midl (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.37 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

