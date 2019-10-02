Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $414,864 as Stock Rose; Benin Management Maintains Stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG)

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 9,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 10,439 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 20,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 147,284 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 693,208 shares traded or 13.76% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 01/05/2018 – ARAVT GLOBAL HOLDS 0.62 SHORT POSITION IN PHILIPS LIGHTING; 16/03/2018 – Philips Lighting announces intention to change company name to Signify while keeping the Philips brand for its products; 14/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING BUYS URBAN LIGHTING CO LITEMAGIC TECHNOLOGIES; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – ON TRACK TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES, PUBLISHED DURING IPO PROCESS EARLY 2017; 27/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.50 SHORT IN PHILIPS LIGHTING; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 64 with 4.1.7 XX026 software version model number 728231 Product Usage; 12/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – PHILIPS AND DIGITAL CHINA HEALTH LAUNCH TELE-RADIOLOGY SERVICES IN CHINA; 19/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING CEO: EXPECTS SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Core profit in the first three months of the year rose 15 percent to 344 million euros ($422.1 million), Philips said, on a comparable sales growth of 5 percent and a 10 percent increase in new orders; 06/03/2018 – Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 37,643 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Motco holds 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) or 730 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Principal Group Inc Incorporated reported 481,770 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 75,919 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 84,928 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Art Advsrs Limited Com owns 14,597 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 4,428 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1,164 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 11.58M shares. Tradewinds Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48 million for 18.26 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,219 shares to 33,151 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,995 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).