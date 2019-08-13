Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Market Valuation Rose While Valueact Holdings LP Cut Its Position; Atika Capital Management Position In Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Was Has Raised

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 214,904 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 252.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 1.00 million shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical D; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE; 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 19,048 shares stake. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Asset Management One Communication Ltd holds 0% or 18,056 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 3,800 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 19,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 7,000 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 13,300 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 135,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Verition Fund Llc holds 0.06% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 567,340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp reported 19,393 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 1.75 million shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 70,313 shares. Jump Trading owns 4,444 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 55,254 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd has invested 0.05% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com invested in 954,799 shares. Viking Glob Invsts Limited Partnership reported 5.13 million shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Sterling Glob Strategies Limited owns 3,000 shares. Highline Cap Management LP invested 5.95% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Private Advisor Lc has 5,251 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 1.37% or 39,659 shares. Fil Limited owns 84,112 shares. Mgmt Professionals Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 29 shares. Nordea Inv reported 7,165 shares stake.