Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Holder Valueact Holdings LP Has Trimmed Stake by $3.26 Million as Share Value Rose; Borgwarner (BWA) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $2.18 Million as Stock Value Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 36.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 57,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,228 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 158,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 2.91M shares traded or 73.03% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 310,234 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 2,780 shares to 7,140 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “World Stocks Rise Tuesday – GuruFocus.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of BorgWarner Soared in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com holds 125,615 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.39% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 129,118 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 301,121 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 1.30 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 60,000 shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.06% or 1,759 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 3.29% or 884,029 shares. Landscape Management Lc accumulated 0.02% or 6,445 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs holds 0.02% or 3,200 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com owns 467,600 shares. 2,588 are owned by Assetmark. Rampart Investment Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Qs Ltd Liability invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Legal & General Plc holds 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 1.34 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 450,067 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 21,751 shares. Synovus Fin has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 48,062 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Century Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 1.39% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 20,087 shares. Wellington Gp Llp invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.06% or 134,630 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 79,522 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 7,427 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Com reported 18,911 shares stake. Principal Fincl Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 482,095 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).