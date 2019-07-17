Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Holder Valueact Holdings LP Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Holding by $344,128

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,286 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 58,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.75. About 140,830 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606)

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 119,744 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Private Advisor Gp Llc has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Amer Grp owns 217,272 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 16,916 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Llc reported 135 shares. Osborne Prns Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 8,305 shares in its portfolio. 43,460 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0.01% or 400 shares. Bartlett & Communications Lc accumulated 3,225 shares. Captrust Advsr accumulated 0% or 1,495 shares. 1.15 million are held by Gabelli Funds Lc. Art Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.05% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 0.06% or 22,067 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. HE’s profit will be $46.84M for 25.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 15,044 shares. 15,647 were accumulated by Pinebridge Ltd Partnership. Allstate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0.51% or 23,331 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). James Inv Research Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 19 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 51,628 shares. National Pension Service has 0.07% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). A D Beadell Investment Counsel, Wisconsin-based fund reported 13,045 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.14% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 240,000 shares. 1,835 were reported by Phocas. 3,653 were reported by Duncker Streett And Comm. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 16,580 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na owns 16,372 shares. 49,900 were reported by Andra Ap.