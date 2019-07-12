Hawaiian Elec Indust (HE) Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Upped Stake by $1.69 Million; Evanson Asset Management Cut Position in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) as Shares Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Indust (HE) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 42,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,181 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 73,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Indust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 64,367 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $66.11. About 297,793 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.37 million for 15.59 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Ltd owns 51,745 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Doliver Advisors Lp owns 3,580 shares. Creative Planning has 1.14 million shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Lc has 1,480 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,140 are held by Modera Wealth Llc. Energy Income Ptnrs Llc reported 5.67% stake. Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Conning Inc reported 210,493 shares. 11,410 were reported by Tdam Usa. Hightower Lta invested in 15,959 shares. Comerica Bank has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Saratoga Research & Inv Management reported 4,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Laffer holds 5,139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Limited Liability Corp owns 35,099 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners: This Compounder Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream to Participate in JP Morgan Energy Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners Has a Rare Down Quarter – Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “La-Z-Boy Names President of Its International Business – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Should We Be Worried About The German Economic Slowdown? – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Market’s record gains are a ‘little bit deceiving,’ but Wells Fargo sees it as a bullish sign – CNBC” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street set to open higher on rate cut optimism – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 6,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,503 were accumulated by First Quadrant LP Ca. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 342,776 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 6,090 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Llc owns 4,428 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1.00M are owned by Northern Trust. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 21,751 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 0.01% or 1,621 shares. Sei Invests Com reported 104,478 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Gru Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 482,095 shares. Regions has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 2.63M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) stated it has 650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 345,765 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Asset Management One holds 18,056 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 6,670 shares to 13,595 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,515 shares, and cut its stake in Luminex Corp Del (NASDAQ:LMNX).