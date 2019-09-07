Haverty Furniture (HVT) Shareholder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Raised Its Holding; Icon Advisers Maintains Position in Consolidated Water Co. LTD (CWCO)

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 40,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% . The institutional investor held 156,400 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 115,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 28,508 shares traded. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has risen 0.57% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Provides Update on Rosarito Project; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES OF GREENFIELD SPV Vll, S.A.P.l. DE C.V. WILL ACQUIRE A MINIMUM OF 55% OF ADR; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – AGREEMENT CALLS FOR NSC TO RETAIN A MINIMUM OF 25% OF EQUITY IN AGUAS DE ROSARITO S.A.P.l. DE C.V; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 EPS 41c; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 Rev $62.3M; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’ Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host First Quarter Conference Call On Friday, May 11, 2018

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Inc (HVT) by 531.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 182,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.50% . The institutional investor held 217,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Haverty Furniture Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 96,611 shares traded. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) has declined 4.84% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 15,000 shares to 39,813 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold CWCO shares while 23 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 7.60 million shares or 0.76% less from 7.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Communication reported 0.05% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 23,490 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 209,141 shares. 3,081 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 416,382 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested in 0.57% or 121,638 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 91,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 16,867 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 1,178 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) or 39,084 shares. 65,559 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 0% stake. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 61,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 60,383 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold HVT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 0.70% more from 17.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Lc has 0% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 141,150 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 16,895 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 6,095 are held by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 43,900 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 0% or 1,689 shares. D E Shaw And owns 136,563 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Pinebridge LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 29,418 shares. New York-based Element Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 21,958 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement reported 59,296 shares. 14,080 are owned by Amer Group.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 38,466 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,107 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

