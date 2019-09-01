Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) and Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) compete against each other in the Home Improvement Stores sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. 20 0.49 N/A 1.30 14.12 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. 11 0.23 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. and Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. and Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. 0.00% -33.2% -11.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. and Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 9.78% and its average price target is $10.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.4% of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. 5.81% -23.83% -1.89% -17.82% -13.23% -0.02% Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. -13.94% -20.78% -34.21% -25.87% -64.01% -7.88%

For the past year Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. has stronger performance than Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to contractors on behalf of homeowners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 383 stores in the United States and 8 stores in Canada. The company also offers its products through its Website, catalogs, and call center. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, Virginia.