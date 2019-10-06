Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Analysts See $0.37 EPS; Enlink Midstream Llcunits Representing LI (ENLC) Shorts Raised By 5.49%

Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.63% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. HVT’s profit would be $7.30M giving it 13.34 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 27.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 102,254 shares traded. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) has declined 4.84% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HVT News: 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 Havertys Reports Sales for First Quarter; 19/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT); 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Haverty Furniture 1Q EPS 29c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT.A); 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 01/05/2018 – Havertys Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018

Enlink Midstream Llcunits Representing LI (NYSE:ENLC) had an increase of 5.49% in short interest. ENLC’s SI was 11.58M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.49% from 10.98 million shares previously. With 2.05 million avg volume, 6 days are for Enlink Midstream Llcunits Representing LI (NYSE:ENLC)’s short sellers to cover ENLC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 1.34 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. The Company’s midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Insights: Q3 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EnLink CEO Talks Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream has $13 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.75’s average target is 49.87% above currents $7.84 stock price. EnLink Midstream had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Jefferies downgraded EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) on Monday, April 15 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Mitsubishi UFJ to “Neutral”.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $389.46 million. The firm offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand. It has a 15 P/E ratio. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

More notable recent Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HVT) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:HVT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.