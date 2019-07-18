Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Analysts See $0.28 EPS; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Cut Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) Position

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) stake by 52.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 47,062 shares as Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH)’s stock declined 11.19%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 42,534 shares with $783,000 value, down from 89,596 last quarter. Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc now has $1.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 1.32 million shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Announces Cost Reduction Plan to Fund Long-Term Growth Strategy; 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SAYS SALLY HOLDINGS LLC AND SALLY CAPITAL INC MAY OFFER AND SELL DEBT SECURITIES AND GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND…; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – IS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PRIMARILY AT ITS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN DENTON, TEXAS; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expands Cost-Cutting Moves; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS – FULL YEAR REPORTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY

Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to report $0.28 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.45% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. HVT’s profit would be $5.74M giving it 16.17 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 64.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 105,259 shares traded. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) has declined 3.84% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HVT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT.A); 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 06/04/2018 Havertys Reports Sales for First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Haverty Furniture 1Q EPS 29c; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT); 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Havertys Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $53,744 activity. $53,744 worth of stock was bought by HOUGH G. THOMAS on Friday, May 17.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $371.36 million. The firm offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand. It has a 13.9 P/E ratio. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 0.70% more from 17.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 105 shares. Cutter Brokerage owns 16,100 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). 137 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 16,572 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company has 146,448 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 16,895 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 61,076 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc holds 199,506 shares. Franklin invested 0% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Renaissance Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Los Angeles Capital & Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 22,260 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sally Beauty Holdings had 5 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Bank of America maintained the shares of SBH in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Sell” rating.

Analysts await Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SBH’s profit will be $69.94M for 5.30 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.