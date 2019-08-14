Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) to pay $0.20 on Sep 11, 2019; ZALANDO SE ORDINARY SHARES (ZLDSF) SI Decreased By 1.21%

ZALANDO SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) had a decrease of 1.21% in short interest. ZLDSF’s SI was 4.38M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.21% from 4.43M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 43808 days are for ZALANDO SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)’s short sellers to cover ZLDSF’s short positions. It closed at $47.78 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (NYSE:HVT) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 11, 2019. (NYSE:HVT) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Haverty Furniture Companies Inc's current price of $19.52 translates into 1.02% yield. Haverty Furniture Companies Inc's dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 130,006 shares traded. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) has declined 4.84% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company has market cap of $12.08 billion. The firm offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. It has a 176.31 P/E ratio. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

More recent Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $53,744 activity. $53,744 worth of stock was bought by HOUGH G. THOMAS on Friday, May 17.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $383.49 million. The firm offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It has a 14.83 P/E ratio. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.