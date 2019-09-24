Haverford Trust Company Upped Its Stake in Dollar General (DG) by $3.21 Million; Webster Bank Increases Holding in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS)

Webster Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 5792.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 8,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 8,603 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $207.87. About 2.57M shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC GS.N MANAGEMENT “CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC” THAT FACTORS LEADING TO 1Q RESULTS WILL PERSIST -CFO; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Says It Aims to Eventually Have a 50% Female Workforce; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 11.1%; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Partners; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 27/03/2018 – NEW: Deutsche Bank approached Goldman Sachs’ Richard Gnodde to ask if he would be interested in taking the helm of the German lender, but the executive turned it down, according to a source close to him; 26/03/2018 – Global IPOs Advance 24% This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 23,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 415,418 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.15M, up from 391,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $158.79. About 1.26 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,050 shares to 595 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,171 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,213 shares. Qvt Ltd Partnership owns 18,990 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 30,452 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 673 shares. Conning reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated has 1.8% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 0.07% stake. Macroview Invest Management Lc holds 15 shares. Hall Kathryn A reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Telos Cap Management accumulated 0.12% or 2,061 shares. Capital Investors owns 8.18 million shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 1,729 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp holds 46,989 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 24,880 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Odeon Capital Downgrades Goldman Sachs (GS) to Hold, Sees Bank Facing ‘Sizable’ Problems – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2,980 shares to 23,900 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) by 32,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,837 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Gru Inc invested in 0.19% or 16,147 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 12,030 shares. Churchill Mgmt holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 95,431 shares. Lazard Asset has 1.58 million shares. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 10,609 shares. Numerixs Investment Incorporated holds 3,341 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Haverford Fincl Inc has invested 1.33% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 10,378 were reported by Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 1.28 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding reported 0% stake. Bb&T Secs invested 0.31% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 12 are held by Exane Derivatives. 15,165 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dollar General Stock Jumped 16% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Guess, Walt Disney Rise in Premarket; Best Buy Falls – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.