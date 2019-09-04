Haverford Trust Company Upped Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 20,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.48M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $128.48. About 1.06 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 77.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 22,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 6,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $986,000, down from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $123.18. About 154,578 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 75,187 shares to 82,787 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 50,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity.

Analysts await IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.87 per share. IPGP’s profit will be $63.31 million for 25.88 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by IPG Photonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.20% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 104,544 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $131.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 1,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,768 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).