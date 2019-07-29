Haverford Trust Company Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $6.02 Million; Share Value Declined; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Maintains Position in Air Lease (AL)

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 113,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.65M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 3.11M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 624,092 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,046 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd. Polaris Cap Ltd Company invested in 83,400 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6,328 shares. Petrus Trust Com Lta reported 9,286 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prelude Llc has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 245,797 shares in its portfolio. Hahn Capital Lc has 883,182 shares. 76,819 were accumulated by Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communications Ltd has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company invested in 9,964 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Mercantile Tru owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 840 shares. Agf Investments has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bessemer reported 0% stake. Natixis LP owns 81,384 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,046 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd. Polaris Cap Ltd Company invested in 83,400 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6,328 shares. Petrus Trust Com Lta reported 9,286 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prelude Llc has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 245,797 shares in its portfolio. Hahn Capital Lc has 883,182 shares. 76,819 were accumulated by Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communications Ltd has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company invested in 9,964 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Mercantile Tru owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 840 shares. Agf Investments has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bessemer reported 0% stake. Natixis LP owns 81,384 shares.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 45,412 shares to 164,505 shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe Pacific Etf (VEA) by 15,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,519 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Index Fund (IWB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $10.73M worth of stock was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd holds 0.62% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 86,854 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd reported 446,131 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Ca accumulated 6,066 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated reported 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kanawha Capital Management Limited accumulated 0.39% or 51,275 shares. Page Arthur B stated it has 0.68% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Canal Insurance accumulated 2.75% or 150,000 shares. Georgia-based Narwhal Capital Mngmt has invested 0.81% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Canandaigua Bancshares And Tru accumulated 54,631 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Fulton Comml Bank Na invested in 0.14% or 36,789 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited holds 46 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 160,962 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.93% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Interstate Savings Bank owns 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,222 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 2.49M shares.