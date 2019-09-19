Haverford Trust Company Trimmed Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake By $322,050; 1 Analysts Covering KeyCorp (KEY)

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 2.53% above currents $18.21 stock price. KeyCorp had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. BMO Capital Markets maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $2000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan. See KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18 New Target: $17 Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Haverford Trust Company decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 30.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Haverford Trust Company sold 6,441 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Haverford Trust Company holds 14,355 shares with $729,000 value, down from 20,796 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $29.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 772,943 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – The engine that exploded on a Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS GOING WELL, `PLEASED’ WITH RESULTS: CNBC; 20/04/2018 – FAA issues ’emergency’ engine inspection order after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 07/03/2018 Southwest Airlines Honors Its New Orleans Service With State-Themed Tribute, Unveiling Louisiana One Aircraft; 03/05/2018 – Southwest engine fan blade showed signs consistent with metal fatigue -NTSB; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines carries more passengers within the U.S. than any other airline. Now it’s looking to fly outside the U.S., with destinations in South America; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST OPPOSED RECC. TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRLINE HAD `VERY SOLID’ FIRST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IT IS ACCELERATING ITS EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Finance Corp holds 0.01% or 62,038 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Incorporated reported 60 shares. Hartford Invest Management reported 156,120 shares. 22,265 are held by Dupont Corp. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 150,364 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 70,716 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 262,740 shares. 65,955 were accumulated by Montag A Assocs. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 107,207 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Zeke Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.24% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hartford Incorporated has 296,859 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 2.44M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.30 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.27 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 10.86 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Lack Of Family Conversations About Philanthropy Fuels Differences Of Opinion Finds Key Private Bank Poll – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Key Private Bank Wins 2019 Wealth Management Award For Outstanding Achievement In Trust – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KeyCorp Lowers Its Prime Lending Rate To 5.00 Percent – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “This Key Index Just Flashed a Bearish Signal – TheStreet.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

It closed at $18.21 lastly. It is down 13.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Haverford Trust Company increased Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stake by 46,182 shares to 1.58M valued at $86.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Dividend (VIG) stake by 13,975 shares and now owns 83,037 shares. Vanguard Ftse All World Sc Etf (VSS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,060 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 3.74 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap reported 7,354 shares. Pittenger Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,100 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha owns 103,227 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Greenbrier Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.26M shares. 45,553 are held by Court Place Advsrs Limited. 3,967 are owned by 1St Source Fincl Bank. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.05% or 7.60 million shares. Kamunting Street Cap Mgmt Lp owns 38,030 shares. Cushing Asset LP owns 51,262 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 30,140 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.77M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Horizon Investment Services Limited Liability Corp holds 62,245 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.86’s average target is 1.16% above currents $55.22 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell”. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital.