Haverford Trust Company Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Lifted by $786,403 as Shares Rose; Grupo Aeroportuario Ctr Nort (OMAB) Shareholder Freestone Capital Holdings Raised Its Position by $1.01 Million as Stock Rose

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Ctr Nort (OMAB) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 22,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 135,405 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 112,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Ctr Nort for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 46,170 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has declined 0.06% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical OMAB News: 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE SAB DE CV OMAB.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 110 PESOS FROM 102 PESOS; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Xcerra, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V, WAVE Life Sciences,

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 4,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 58,862 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 54,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 29,512 shares to 80,892 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 14,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,565 shares, and cut its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index Fund (IJS) by 3,525 shares to 22,524 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 94,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX).