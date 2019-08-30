Haverford Trust Company Raised Its Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) as Valuation Declined; Hendley & Co Has Decreased Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) as Market Valuation Declined

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 543,737 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports February Traffic; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Sees Booking Declines Ahead After Fatal Accident; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst speculates; 26/04/2018 – LUV: DROP IN BOOKINGS COST SINCE ACCIDENT $50 MLN TO $100 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Southwest reports profit rise on strong demand, tax benefits; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NTSB IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Slips 0.3%; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CONFIRMS SOUTHWEST ENGINE FAILURE INCIDENT IS FIRST FATAL U.S. DOMESTIC AIR CARRIER ACCIDENT SINCE 2009 -SPOKESMAN; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Assoc Reach an Agreement in Principle

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 7,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 348,147 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.00 million, up from 340,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.64. About 236,845 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow has 210 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 778 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc reported 13,606 shares stake. Dodge And Cox invested 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Df Dent And stated it has 3,229 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks has 8,115 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bangor National Bank has invested 0.1% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 19,496 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Orleans Mgmt Corp La has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Homrich Berg invested in 0.07% or 11,210 shares. Axa reported 43,500 shares. Amp Investors Limited holds 0.02% or 37,689 shares in its portfolio. Miller Mgmt Lp accumulated 16,075 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Services has 0.16% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 1,336 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 45,412 shares to 164,505 shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 41,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,336 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Pacific Etf (VEA).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $625.71M for 11.13 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gp Lc holds 0.04% or 20,523 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns reported 5,670 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). California Employees Retirement holds 0.1% or 1.59 million shares. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 4,765 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.01% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 69,506 shares. Perritt Mngmt holds 20,151 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 6,336 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cim Mangement Inc invested 0.17% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). London Of Virginia reported 1.40M shares. White Pine Invest has invested 3.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

