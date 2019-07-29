Haverford Trust Company Position in Synchrony Finan (SYF) Decreased as Valuation Rose; Oz Management LP Has Lowered Gtt Communications (Put) (GTT) Position as Stock Declined

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Synchrony Finan (SYF) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 17,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 58,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Synchrony Finan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.92 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (Put) (GTT) by 42.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 29,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $741.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 514,260 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06M for 8.17 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Sc Etf (VSS) by 20,841 shares to 407,821 shares, valued at $42.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Productions (NYSE:DIS) by 32,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 944,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 88.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.14% EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc by 92,900 shares to 200,100 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 294,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI).