Haverford Trust Company Position in Synchrony Finan (SYF) Decreased as Share Value Rose; Metlife (MET) Valuation Rose While Farmers Trust Co Lowered by $537,978 Its Position

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Synchrony Finan (SYF) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 17,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 58,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Synchrony Finan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 1.84M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 12,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,047 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 92,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 3.59M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 1.54% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.25B for 9.47 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,850 shares to 68,713 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,715 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Na reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Sun Life Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,814 shares. 10 invested in 0.1% or 10,643 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 5.04M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 532,185 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests LP holds 127,746 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Com has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Zacks Investment has 1.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.24 million shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.16M shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.05% or 16,300 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 542 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.81% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Letko Brosseau Assocs reported 13,699 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 4,747 shares.

