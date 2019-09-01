Haverford Trust Company Maintains Stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM); Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Position Maintained by Tieton Capital Management Llc

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 27,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.81M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $105; 27/03/2018 – Broadtree Residential, Inc. Secures $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with JPMorgan Chase; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 33,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 245,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 211,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 101,298 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Challenger Banks: Who’s Who? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series C, Series D, Series E, and Series F Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Victory Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 6,206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 9,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 4.32 million shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 416,870 shares. 28,800 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Comerica Retail Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 28,519 shares. Principal Financial Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 12,737 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 9,183 shares stake. Moreover, Pnc Svcs has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 1,595 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index Fund (IJS) by 3,525 shares to 22,524 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 525,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,009 shares, and cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Boyar Asset invested in 66,112 shares or 5.03% of the stock. Newfocus Fin Gp Ltd has 1.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Envestnet Asset holds 1.45 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 16.55M are owned by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Family Cap Tru Company invested 2.4% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Fiduciary Counsel Inc owns 232,705 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa, France-based fund reported 124,523 shares. The Ohio-based Beacon Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cohen And Steers stated it has 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alpha Windward reported 5,158 shares stake. Bowen Hanes & stated it has 233,183 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Winfield Assocs has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 5,655 were accumulated by Iat Reinsurance Ltd. Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Co has 2.07M shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” with publication date: August 05, 2019.