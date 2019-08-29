Haverford Trust Company Lifted American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $331,251; Market Valuation Rose; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Has Increased Position by $77.30 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 1.96 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 3,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 23,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $120.56. About 580,900 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,581 shares to 231,355 shares, valued at $24.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midcap Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 2,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,312 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.37 million shares to 3.95M shares, valued at $112.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).