Haverford Trust Company Increased Comcast New Com Cl A (CMCSA) Position; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering NICE Ltd. (NICE)

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, April 18. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, May 17 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 17. Citigroup maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. See NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $137.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $164.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $124.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $125 New Target: $150 Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $110 New Target: $125 Maintain

Haverford Trust Company increased Comcast Corp New Com Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 1.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Trust Company acquired 55,236 shares as Comcast Corp New Com Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Haverford Trust Company holds 3.17 million shares with $126.56 million value, up from 3.11 million last quarter. Comcast Corp New Com Cl A now has $197.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 6.76M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast And Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis To Lead NCC Media As President And CEO; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid

Haverford Trust Company decreased Ishares Trust Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) stake by 822,334 shares to 432,597 valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,509 shares and now owns 1.56 million shares. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fund Etf (VXUS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 742,210 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited. At Bancorporation reported 21,135 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 908 shares in its portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 1.39% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,730 shares. Loews Corp has 560,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 18,148 are held by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.64% or 1.78M shares. Caprock Grp holds 0.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 25,998 shares. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership reported 51,707 shares stake. 1.14 million were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Fdx Advisors Incorporated owns 148,250 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 198,200 shares. Chemical Fincl Bank holds 22,089 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. National Bank Of The West holds 362,450 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $44 target in Friday, April 12 report.

The stock increased 0.94% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $155.1. About 171,243 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics