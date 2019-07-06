Haverford Trust Company Has Lowered Stake in Synchrony Finan (SYF) by $539,710; Ao Smith (AOS) Holding Lifted by Ashmore Wealth Management Llc

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 792,408 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Synchrony Finan (SYF) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 17,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 58,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Synchrony Finan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 2.27M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video)

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $675.90M for 8.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 1.00M shares to 5.26 million shares, valued at $272.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 219,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 06/14/2019: SYF,AHT,UBS,WHF – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,916 are owned by Jump Trading Ltd Llc. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 219,370 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 74,200 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.94% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 86,239 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile holds 2,217 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 579,212 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Opus Ltd Co invested in 0.26% or 18,246 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 233,746 shares. Citigroup holds 224,518 shares. Carroll Associates accumulated 583 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Inc reported 7,300 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 348 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.21% or 12,062 shares. Bancorporation stated it has 12,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AOS, BOX, BUD and FDX – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AOS INVESTOR DEADLINE REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds AO Smith (AOS) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A.O. Smith Short Seller Alleges Accounting Irregularities, Opaque Chinese Business; Stock Falls 10% – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION REMINDERS for FND, LTHM, PSMT, and AOS: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Goodwin Wallace E had sold 13,200 shares worth $660,244 on Wednesday, February 6. 20,000 shares valued at $980,000 were sold by JONES PAUL W on Friday, February 8.