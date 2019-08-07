Haverford Trust Company Has Lifted Position in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $835,296; Geller Family Office Services Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.72. About 4.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 7,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 348,147 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.00M, up from 340,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.94. About 566,377 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0.01% or 14,381 shares. Amer Century Inc invested 0.13% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Burney Co accumulated 2,807 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bollard Gp Limited Com invested in 24,658 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory owns 2.33M shares. Us National Bank De stated it has 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Df Dent Incorporated holds 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 3,229 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 550,730 are owned by Swiss Natl Bank. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 163,191 were accumulated by Regions Finance. Ftb Advsr reported 4,057 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle S A Spon Adr Reg (NSRGY) by 5,774 shares to 17,464 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index Fund (IJS) by 3,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,524 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 2.96M shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 0.63% or 14,079 shares. Conning accumulated 306,800 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Pinnacle Hldg Lc reported 21,153 shares. Korea Investment reported 1.99M shares. Edgestream Partners LP has 0.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Texas-based B T Management Dba Alpha Management has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vanguard stated it has 223.53M shares. Jnba Advsrs invested in 0.38% or 12,719 shares. Culbertson A N And Inc holds 73,026 shares. Crestwood Group Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 218,706 shares. 229,817 are owned by Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.6% or 4.70 million shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division has invested 1.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Twin Mgmt Inc holds 1.52% or 220,092 shares in its portfolio.

