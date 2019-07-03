Haverford Trust Company Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $3.94 Million; Stock Rose; Csx (CSX) Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $460,280

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 49,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.93M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 1.27M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 2.45M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 17.16M shares. The New York-based Howard Capital Mngmt has invested 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bartlett Com Limited Liability reported 339,925 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Strategic Svcs accumulated 1.02% or 91,149 shares. Bailard has 28,193 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 3,565 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Regions Fincl reported 1.95M shares. Lyons Wealth Lc has 14,095 shares. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Crawford Investment Counsel reported 324,800 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne accumulated 4,095 shares. 11,255 are owned by Terril Brothers. Rbo And Co, California-based fund reported 155,928 shares.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 104,544 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $131.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,355 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management reported 3,782 shares stake. Franklin Resource holds 45,138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,700 were reported by Wellington Shields Com Limited Com. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.06% or 121,770 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 7.55M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bangor Comml Bank owns 3,574 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 210 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Smithfield Trust stated it has 1,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.41% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Clean Yield Grp Incorporated holds 0.12% or 3,843 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fincl Ser reported 833 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 0.24% or 9,690 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $918.35M for 17.25 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.