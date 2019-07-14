Haverford Trust Company Has Lifted By $5.78 Million Its Gap (GPS) Holding; Granahan Investment Management Raised Inogen (INGN) Holding By $4.82 Million

Haverford Trust Company increased Gap Inc (GPS) stake by 18.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Trust Company acquired 222,197 shares as Gap Inc (GPS)’s stock declined 10.83%. The Haverford Trust Company holds 1.42 million shares with $37.20 million value, up from 1.20 million last quarter. Gap Inc now has $7.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 4.89 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 12/04/2018 – Gap Follows J. Crew in Exiting Challenging Bridal-Wear Industry; 24/05/2018 – Gap Misses Views but Mantains Guidance — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C; 17/04/2018 – Gap Expanding Its Subscription Box Service To Children’s Pjs — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N – CO SAYS FACED SOME CHALLENGES IN QTR, INCLUDING GAP BRAND OPERATING ISSUES AND UNSEASONABLY COLD AND SNOWY WEATHER; 23/05/2018 – Bend Source: Bridging the Gap; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – AFFIRMED FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $2.55 TO $2.70; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees FY EPS $2.55-EPS $2.70; 13/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $35 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,783 MLN $3,440 MLN

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Inogen Inc (INGN) stake by 280.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 50,702 shares as Inogen Inc (INGN)’s stock declined 45.00%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 68,805 shares with $6.56 million value, up from 18,103 last quarter. Inogen Inc now has $1.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 240,715 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Inogen Inc (INGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Trading For A Bargain – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mizuho sees 13% upside in Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Inogen, Health Insurance Innovations, Amyris and Nutanix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group owns 176,217 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 12,845 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Envestnet Asset Management reported 4,927 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 269,200 shares. California Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 27,652 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Tekla Capital Llc stated it has 8,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 110 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 40,300 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 51,869 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited owns 0.92% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 22,273 shares. Moreover, Ls Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 1,011 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 51,800 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inogen had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Needham maintained Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Swift Trans stake by 119,923 shares to 488,138 valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) stake by 66,585 shares and now owns 444,315 shares. Shotspotter was reduced too.

Haverford Trust Company decreased Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index Fund (IJS) stake by 3,525 shares to 22,524 valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Ftse Europe Pacific Etf (VEA) stake by 15,559 shares and now owns 216,519 shares. Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) was reduced too.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $185,475 activity. Gruber Julie sold $185,475 worth of stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Gap had 14 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rating on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $34 target. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Nomura maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.