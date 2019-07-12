Haverford Trust Company Has Decreased Its Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Position as Share Value Declined; Walthausen & Company Cut Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Stake by $1.23 Million as Market Value Declined

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,836 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 183,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 42,155 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 4.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 45,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,505 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, down from 209,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 19.51M shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS THE CONDITIONS IN STEEL WERE ADVERSE TO U.S. INDUSTRY; SAYS EVEN U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CAN BE RIGHT ON SOME THINGS; 08/03/2018 – Norwest Equity Partners and Gopher Resource Complete Sale to Energy Capital Partners; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo executives and board brace for protests at annual meeting; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Dropped by Teachers Union Over Ties to Gun Industry; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Exit Positions in 13F Filing Stories (Correct); 14/03/2018 – US News: Stress Test Is Bad News For Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – OCC AND CFPB ANNOUNCE WELLS FARGO PENALTY IN FRIDAY STATEMENT

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.75 million for 14.02 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 54,470 shares to 199,699 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 62,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $387,913 activity. Gavin Michael E sold $227,153 worth of stock. Steiner Jonathan P sold $89,974 worth of stock. HIATT THOMAS also bought $95,886 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.14 billion for 10.16 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

