Haverford Trust Company Has Cut Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Holding by $2.18 Million; Stock Rose; Telos Capital Management Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $463,216

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 25,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 5.37 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 45,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 164,505 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, down from 209,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 15.79 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion in regulatory settlement over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks it’s time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Management Ltd Llc holds 2,200 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 12,158 shares. Regions Finance holds 1.05 million shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ghp invested in 61,980 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management reported 0.21% stake. Cleararc Cap reported 0.75% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Braun Stacey Associates holds 176,168 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt accumulated 48,818 shares or 3.91% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 36,362 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company has 1,748 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Com Tn reported 3.93% stake. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.25% or 8,015 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Limited Com holds 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,504 shares. Elm Advsr Lc holds 0.53% or 7,293 shares in its portfolio.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 59,645 shares to 98,037 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.45 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 394,227 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $79.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 158,465 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 30,813 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Bailard has 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 62,727 shares. 15,182 were reported by Augustine Asset Management. Chemung Canal Tru reported 0.16% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 796,551 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 6.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd invested in 0.01% or 7,760 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 9,290 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stearns Financial Grp reported 17,416 shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Ltd has 12,692 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Com has 49,656 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio.