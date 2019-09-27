Haverford Trust Company Has Cut Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Position By $2.32 Million; Symons Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Hershey Company (HSY) Stake

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased Hershey Company (HSY) stake by 2.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 2,950 shares as Hershey Company (HSY)’s stock rose 23.45%. The Symons Capital Management Inc holds 97,920 shares with $13.12M value, down from 100,870 last quarter. Hershey Company now has $32.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $153.21. About 254,090 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases `Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Hershey $Benchmark; 2Y +55-60, 3Y +60-65, 5Y +75a; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Hershey Offering Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look

Haverford Trust Company decreased Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) stake by 1.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Haverford Trust Company analyzed 10,281 shares as Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)'s stock rose 12.92%. The Haverford Trust Company holds 581,062 shares with $131.54M value, down from 591,343 last quarter. Air Products & Chemicals Inc now has $48.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.52. About 185,213 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. $4.54 million worth of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was bought by Ghasemi Seifi on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 928 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com, Georgia-based fund reported 721,314 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0.2% or 1.48 million shares. 145 were reported by Private Ocean Limited Liability Co. Natl Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 2,578 shares. Moreover, Family Firm Inc has 0.08% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,055 shares. Omers Administration owns 40,600 shares. Moreover, Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 400 shares. Aviva Plc has invested 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 30 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Brown Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 1,293 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company reported 44,157 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 37,139 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) recent news: Air Products Advances Gasification Growth Strategy Via New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China (September 9, 2019); Air Products Announces North American Price Increase for Liquid and Bulk Industrial Gas Products (September 24, 2019); Air Products Holds Construction Celebration and Ceremonial Groundbreaking for New Global Headquarters (September 18, 2019).

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 2.25% above currents $221.52 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. HSBC downgraded the shares of APD in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61M for 24.18 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hershey has $17000 highest and $10800 lowest target. $140.70’s average target is -8.17% below currents $153.21 stock price. Hershey had 16 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by UBS. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, July 18. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, July 26.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. $490,970 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Monday, August 26. The insider HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL sold $918,270.

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) recent news: Hershey Completes Acquisition of ONE Brands (September 23, 2019); Hershey closes on ONE Brands deal (September 23, 2019).