Haverford Trust Company Has Boosted Honeywell International (HON) Holding By $3.32 Million; Unitil (UTL)’s Sentiment Is 1.51

Haverford Trust Company increased Honeywell International Inc. (HON) stake by 5.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Trust Company acquired 21,017 shares as Honeywell International Inc. (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Haverford Trust Company holds 382,655 shares with $60.81 million value, up from 361,638 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now has $115.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16M shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

Unitil Corp (UTL) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 65 funds opened new or increased positions, while 43 cut down and sold their stakes in Unitil Corp. The funds in our database reported: 9.27 million shares, up from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Unitil Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 35 Increased: 44 New Position: 21.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 13.80% above currents $164.62 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services owns 21,508 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sfmg Lc holds 0.04% or 1,682 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial holds 0.3% or 2.03 million shares. Private Asset Management owns 2,990 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House Ltd stated it has 112,635 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Parsec Fincl has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,298 shares. Mar Vista Invest Ptnrs Lc stated it has 1.05 million shares or 4.39% of all its holdings. 3,025 were reported by Cubic Asset Management Lc. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mgmt reported 1,975 shares. Beacon Capital Mgmt accumulated 240 shares. 23,063 are owned by First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division. Mackenzie owns 705,881 shares.

Haverford Trust Company decreased Ishares Russell 1000 Index Fund (IWB) stake by 4,286 shares to 2,358 valued at $371,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chubb Ltd stake by 2,436 shares and now owns 18,638 shares. Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index Fund (IJS) was reduced too.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $900.81 million. It operates through three divisions: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. It has a 20.25 P/E ratio. The firm distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 96,477 shares traded or 78.68% up from the average. Unitil Corporation (UTL) has risen 15.23% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation for 237,731 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc owns 384,369 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 0.78% invested in the company for 197,690 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 171,635 shares.

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UTL’s profit will be $2.09M for 107.80 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

