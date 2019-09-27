Haverford Trust Company Has Boosted By $923,076 Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake; Roundview Capital Has Upped Union Pacific (UNP) Holding By $818,467

Haverford Trust Company increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 1.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Haverford Trust Company acquired 3,663 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Haverford Trust Company holds 346,990 shares with $87.45M value, up from 343,327 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $67.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $249. About 388,536 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828

Roundview Capital Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 79.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc acquired 4,843 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 10,933 shares with $1.85M value, up from 6,090 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $114.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $162.87. About 1.65M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr Mngmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Washington Company has invested 1.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 1.93% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Icon Advisers Co reported 0.14% stake. Cleararc Cap holds 0.27% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 3,667 shares. 171,173 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability. Coldstream invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 15,850 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Utd Fire Group reported 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Asset Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 102 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 49,665 shares stake. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 75 shares.

Haverford Trust Company decreased Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stake by 75,273 shares to 26,680 valued at $762,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 2,531 shares and now owns 297,130 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 10.04% above currents $249 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, June 21. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, September 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rare Infrastructure Ltd stated it has 688,094 shares. 7,441 are held by Buckingham Asset Management Lc. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com owns 0.36% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.76M shares. Spc Fin Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). St Germain D J owns 4,702 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Grp Lc accumulated 47,680 shares. Df Dent Inc owns 1,930 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lvw Lc holds 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,943 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 1.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 14.28% stake. Cipher Cap LP reported 46,423 shares stake. Pittenger Anderson Inc accumulated 64,163 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Savant Limited Com holds 0.37% or 15,565 shares. Mcmillion Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).