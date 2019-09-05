Haverford Trust Company Decreased Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Position by $2.18 Million; Valuation Rose; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 507,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308.98M, down from 3.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.49. About 4.15M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 45,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 164,505 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, down from 209,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 2.20M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO defends pay; calls U.S. Senator Warren’s criticism ‘inappropriate’; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Finance: Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration an; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $191M, EST. $729.4M; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS PART OF THE FINE WILL BE COLLECTED BY THE OCC; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.45M shares. Thomasville Bancorporation invested 4.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Midwest State Bank Tru Division reported 140,258 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Company, Oregon-based fund reported 17,526 shares. 21,620 are owned by Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership. Blackrock stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Money Lc invested in 4.32% or 65,825 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Company owns 234,184 shares. 458,108 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 24,593 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 12,721 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.23% or 1.69 million shares. 153,092 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough And Co. Moreover, Ww Asset Management has 3.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Banque Pictet & Cie reported 971,023 shares.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 195,795 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $181.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 70,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Capital Prtnrs holds 6.81% or 1.65M shares. Arga Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Triangle Secs Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 46,142 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Financial Advisory Ser holds 0.09% or 9,886 shares. C Group Inc Inc A S accumulated 5.85 million shares or 3.59% of the stock. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 292,039 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 0.46% stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 470,806 shares. Boston has 1.3% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co reported 0.56% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 1,664 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 2.80 million shares. Eagle Ridge has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 151,689 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.03 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

